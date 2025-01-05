ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Market watches for direction of SA’s factory output
Production rose 0.8% in October, mostly offsetting a contraction in the previous month
05 January 2025 - 19:50
The year kicks off with two Stats SA releases on Thursday, one on manufacturing production and sales for November and the other on the residential property price index report for August.
It will be interesting to see whether manufacturing production continues to improve after the 0.8% year-on-year increase in October, which reversed the 0.8% drop recorded for September. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.