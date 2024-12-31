Trade surplus picks up well in November
Surplus for the first 11 months of 2024 tops R180bn, far exceeding the R111bn surplus, month-on-month, of 2023
31 December 2024 - 15:39
SA recorded a preliminary trade balance surplus of R34.7bn in November 2024.
For the 11 months to end-November a preliminary trade surplus of R181.3bn was recorded, Sars reported in a release Tuesday, an improvement from the R111bn surplus for the comparable period in 2023. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.