SA’s reputation will benefit as it shows it can mediate global issues in G20, says Treasury
13 December 2024 - 05:00
SA is not planning to have a G20 conversation about a wealth tax as Brazil did but will instead focus on measures such as exchanging information that allows for better taxation of the wealthy, Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse says.
He also said in an interview that the real upside for SA of hosting the G20 was reputational. There were narrow economic spin-offs such as a boost to tourism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.