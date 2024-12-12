SA sheds 133,000 formal non-farm jobs in the third quarter
Latest data emphasises the need for structural reforms, says Minerals Council chief economist
12 December 2024 - 18:01
UPDATED 12 December 2024 - 18:50
Recent data from Stats SA showed SA’s formal nonagricultural sector shed 133,000 jobs in the third quarter, pulling the level of employment down to 10.62-million jobs from 10.74-million in June.
Most of the third quarter’s job losses came from the community services industry, which shed 131,000 employees in the period — 128,000 of which were part-time roles, as temporary jobs created to run the May election, which boosted the second quarter reading, fell away in the third quarter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.