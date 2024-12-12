PPI adds to ‘benign inflation picture’
Producer prices fell 0.1% in November adding to dovish consumer prices and moderating inflation expectations
12 December 2024 - 14:02
UPDATED 12 December 2024 - 19:42
Producer prices remained in deflationary territory in November as SA’s producer price index (PPI) contracted 0.1% year on year after a 0.7% decline in the previous month.
“This week’s data releases clearly still reflect a very benign inflation picture,” said Elna Moolman, Standard Bank head of SA macroeconomic research, referring to PPI and Wednesday’s report by Stats SA, which shows consumer inflation accelerated mildly to an annualised 2.9% in November, though still below the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.