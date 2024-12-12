G20 finance folk to focus on easier, cheaper cross-border payments in Africa
Sending remittances globally costs about 6.65% of the amount sent, and cutting prices by at least five percentage points could save $16bn
12 December 2024 - 13:06
Making cross-border remittances between African countries cheaper and ensuring cross-border payments systems work to support trade across the continent will be priorities for the G20 Finance Track during SA’s presidency, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday.
The issue of payments was particularly important for the African continent, which had one of the most expensive remittance corridors globally, between Harare and Johannesburg. But there were other similar corridors that were expensive...
