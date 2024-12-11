Retail trade sales surge as consumer sentiment improves
When adjusted for inflation, the performance remains strong, suggesting a sustained recovery in consumer spending, says an economist
11 December 2024 - 14:43
SA’s retail trade sales increased by 6.3% in October, driven by strong performances by general stores and furniture retailers, according to the latest data from Stats SA. This growth signals a rebound in consumer spending, supported by improving economic conditions and lower inflation.
Stats SA said general dealers experienced an increase of 11.5%, contributing 4.9 percentage points to the overall retail trade sales growth. Household furniture retailers, appliances and equipment sales increased 16.6% contributing 0.7 percentage points...
