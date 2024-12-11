Inflation edges slightly higher while food prices rise at the slowest rate in 14 years
However, risks remain, particularly with grain-related products due to a poor maize harvest
11 December 2024 - 11:42
UPDATED 11 December 2024 - 18:06
SA’s annual consumer inflation accelerated to 2.9% in November from 2.8% in October, according to the latest data from Stats SA, though the consumer price index (CPI) remained flat month on month, reflecting overall price stability.
Food prices, a key component of household spending, eased further. Stats SA said inflation for food and nonalcoholic beverages (NAB) dropped sharply to 2.3% in November, down from 3.6% in October, and marking the lowest rate in 14 years. Eight out of 11 food and NAB categories recorded declines, including vegetables, milk, eggs, cheese, bread and cereals...
