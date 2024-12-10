Economy

WATCH: Factory output rebounds in October

Business Day TV talks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle

10 December 2024 - 20:21
by Business Day TV
Manufacturing output rose 0.8% year on year in October, recovery from two consecutive months of decline. Business Day TV sat down with Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, for more insight.

