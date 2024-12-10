Traders expect an increase in demand in the world’s largest crude importer
Tensions rise in GNU while Ramaphosa must still proclaim starting dates for structural reform laws he has signed
The SA government’s request for the move was last made in April
Party says it will remain a member of ANC-led tripartite alliance
CEO says BAT continues to make progress towards its ambition of becoming a predominantly smokeless business by 2035
Ours is not a world that is firing on all cylinders, and that will have an adverse effect on the country
Reserve Bank prime lending rate cut and formation of GNU helped restore investor confidence
The president was rushed to Sao Paulo hospital overnight for surgery
New coach’s documents are in order for him to be on the bench against Raja Casablanca
Italian brand will supply engines and gearboxes to the American marque joining F1 in 2026
Manufacturing output rose 0.8% year on year in October, recovery from two consecutive months of decline. Business Day TV sat down with Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Factory output rebounds in October
Business Day TV talks to Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle
Manufacturing output rose 0.8% year on year in October, recovery from two consecutive months of decline. Business Day TV sat down with Philippa Rodseth, executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.