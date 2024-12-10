Tourism and precious metals lift business sentiment to nine-year high
Nedbank forecasts Reserve Bank will cut interest rates by 75 basis points in 2025
10 December 2024 - 20:32
UPDATED 10 December 2024 - 23:00
A resurgence in tourism and an uptick in metal prices pushed the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) business confidence index to a nine-year high in November as sentiment in Africa’s most industrialised economy continues to benefit from the formation of a government of national unity (GNU).
The index reached 118.1 points — the highest since October 2015 — up from 114.2 in the prior month...
