Manufacturing output turns positive in October
10 December 2024 - 17:24
SA’s manufacturing production increased by 0.8% year on year in October, Stats SA reported on Tuesday, reversing the 0.8% drop recorded for September and breaking a two-month streak of underwhelming output.
Manufacturing generates billions of rand in export revenue, accounts for about 13% of GDP and creates a significant number of direct and indirect jobs...
