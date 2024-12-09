Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How SA can turn 3% growth fairy tale into reality

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Havemann from Impumelelo Economic Growth Lab

09 December 2024 - 19:30
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Economic modelling shows that SA’s economic growth could exceed 3%. Business Day TV caught up with Roy Havemann from Impumelelo Economic Growth Lab to find out how that goal can be achieved.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Citi appeals to Reserve Bank to lower inflation ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Employment data will be the ...
Economy
3.
Profitability pressure undermines mining’s GDP ...
Economy
4.
SA’s shrinking GDP a blow to rosy GNU expectations
Economy
5.
Moody’s affirms SA outlook as stable
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.