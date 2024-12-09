Retail confidence surges to three-year high
BER says strong retail sector business confidence and volumes signal recovery in consumer demand
09 December 2024 - 18:39
Business confidence in the retail sector reached a three-year high in the fourth quarter of 2024, climbing nine percentage points to 54%, according to the latest retail survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
This marks a continuation of the positive trend observed over the past two quarters, driven by strong performance in several retail categories...
