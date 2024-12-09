Profitability pressure undermines mining’s GDP contribution
Profits only expected to increase once depressed PGMs prices rise
09 December 2024 - 05:00
While an increase in mineral output saw SA’s mining GDP improving in the first nine months of the year, the sector’s real contribution is constrained by its lack of profitability relative to other industries.
In the first three quarters of the year, SA’s mining GDP increased by 0.7% year on year — an improvement from the 0.5% contraction recorded for the first three quarters of 2023. Due to this growth, real mining GDP for the full calendar year is set to increase for the first time since 2021. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.