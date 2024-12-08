ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Employment data will be the focus in pre-holiday data rush
Third-quarter Quarterly Employment Statistics is due on Thursday
08 December 2024 - 16:52
The focus in the week ahead will be on the third-quarter Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) due on Thursday. The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) at Stellenbosch University said the QES provides an estimate of non-agricultural formal employment and income trends the country.
In their opinion the temporary jobs created to run the May election and boosted QES employment in the second quarter, is likely to fall away in the third quarter. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.