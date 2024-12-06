Citi appeals to Reserve Bank to lower inflation target
SA’s competitiveness needs to improve and lowering the target is the way to do it, says chief economist Gina Schoeman
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Citigroup (Citi) has added its voice to calls for the Reserve Bank to lower its inflation target, saying the mooted move will help lower interest rates in the long run.
“There is a discussion under way to lower the inflation target. That is something that is on our horizon for 2025 because 4.5% as a midpoint target has been successful when it was achieved,” said chief economist Gina Schoeman at the group’s Sub-Saharan Africa 2024 Economic Review and Outlook for 2025 on Thursday...
