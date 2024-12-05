SA current account deficit narrower than expected in the third quarter
It’s the tenth consecutive quarter in which SA has recorded a deficit, but this was the smallest since the third quarter of last year
05 December 2024 - 20:49
SA’s current account deficit narrowed to R70.8bn in the third quarter, from the previous quarter’s R75.3bn, as an increase in service exports offset a wider deficit in the income account, according to data released by the SA Reserve Bank on Thursday.
As a share of GDP, the current account deficit was largely unchanged from the second quarter’s revised reading at 1%, but this was below the Bloomberg consensus forecast of 1.7%. ..
