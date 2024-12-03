Economy

WATCH: SA’s GDP contracts 0.3% in third quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Keabetswe Mojapelo, macroeconomist at RMB

03 December 2024 - 21:31
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCKIMAGES

SA’s GDP contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter, reversing growth of the same margin experienced in the second quarter. This was largely driven by a near 29% drop in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Keabetswe Mojapelo, a macroeconomist at RMB, for closer analysis of the print.

