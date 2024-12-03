SA’s GDP contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter, reversing growth of the same margin experienced in the second quarter. This was largely driven by a near 29% drop in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Keabetswe Mojapelo, a macroeconomist at RMB, for closer analysis of the print.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA’s GDP contracts 0.3% in third quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Keabetswe Mojapelo, macroeconomist at RMB
SA’s GDP contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter, reversing growth of the same margin experienced in the second quarter. This was largely driven by a near 29% drop in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry during the period. Business Day TV spoke to Keabetswe Mojapelo, a macroeconomist at RMB, for closer analysis of the print.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.