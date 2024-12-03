SA’s shrinking GDP a blow to rosy GNU expectations
Worse-than-expected agriculture numbers shrink economy by 0.3%
03 December 2024 - 12:04
UPDATED 03 December 2024 - 23:26
A crash in the agricultural sector led SA’s economy to shrink 0.3% in the third quarter, shocking economists who had expected GDP to expand over the period and dashing hopes that full-year growth could reach 1% or more.
Growth excluding agriculture was roughly in line with market expectations at 0.4% for the quarter and 0.9% higher than a year ago, with mining and manufacturing experiencing mild growth since the suspension of load-shedding...
