GDP shrinks 0.3% in third quarter, says Stats SA
A steep 28% decline in agriculture was the biggest driver
03 December 2024 - 12:04
Official statistics show the SA economy registered a shock decline in the third quarter, contracting by 0.3% where the market had expected growth of 0.5%.
A steep 28% decline in agriculture was the biggest driver. Without that, the economy would have grown by 0.4%. The latest quarterly numbers seem to dash hopes the economy could pick up the pace to grow at 1% or more for the full year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.