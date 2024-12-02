The SA seasonally adjusted purchasing managers’ index slipped to 48.1 points in November, from 52.6 in October, falling below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Business Day TV caught up with Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele for more insights.
WATCH: SA factory sector contracts in November
Business Day TV speaks to Absa CIB economist Sello Sekele
