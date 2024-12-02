Absa’s PMI shows renewed contraction for SA manufacturing activity
Absa’s PMI falls to 48.1 points from the previous month’s 52.6 points
02 December 2024 - 20:32
Absa’s seasonally adjusted purchasing managers’ index (PMI) returned to contractionary territory in November, dropping to 48.1 points from the previous month’s 52.6.
The data signalled a renewed contraction in SA’s manufacturing activity, with both the business activity and new order indices declining below the neutral 50-point level after recording expansions through September and October. ..
