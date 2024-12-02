November new car sales best in 20 months
Although 48,585 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month, dealers say talks of a recovery is premature
02 December 2024 - 18:36
UPDATED 02 December 2024 - 20:54
November new-vehicle sales were the best in 20 months but talk of sustainable market recovery may be premature, WesBank marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse says.
Figures released on Monday by vehicle manufacturers’ and importers’ association Naamsa showed that 48,585 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month...
