Financial system more stable but households and small business still taking strain
Reserve Bank’s Financial Stability Review finds the outlook for financial stability has improved
29 November 2024 - 05:00
Small businesses and households continue to be under significant financial strain, with above-average bad debt levels, but banks are holding significant bad debt provisions against this, mitigating the risk to financial stability, the Reserve Bank says.
The Bank identified “increased financial distress in households and SMMEs” as a new risk in its latest Financial Stability Review on Thursday, alongside other risks such as escalating global conflicts, deteriorating public sector debt ratios, capital outflows and critical infrastructure...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.