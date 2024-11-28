Economy

PODCAST | ESG investing: Is it still a thing?

Listen to the fourth episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

28 November 2024 - 06:22
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

In recent years, environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have been at the forefront of investment strategies, but as market dynamics shift, many are questioning their continued relevance and impact.

According to the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, while ESG investing remains significant, it’s essential to reassess its effectiveness and adaptability in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

In the fourth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, which unpacks the key insights from this report, host Andile Khumalo discusses the current state of ESG investing, including the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Joining Khumalo for this important conversation are Ashley Daswa, senior investment specialist at Sanlam Corporate Investments, and Zwelakhe Mnguni, chief investment officer and co-founder of Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

Click here to download the 2024 edition now.

