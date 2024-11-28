PODCAST | ESG investing: Is it still a thing?

In recent years, environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have been at the forefront of investment strategies, but as market dynamics shift, many are questioning their continued relevance and impact.

According to the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, while ESG investing remains significant, it’s essential to reassess its effectiveness and adaptability in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

In the fourth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, which unpacks the key insights from this report, host Andile Khumalo discusses the current state of ESG investing, including the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Joining Khumalo for this important conversation are Ashley Daswa, senior investment specialist at Sanlam Corporate Investments, and Zwelakhe Mnguni, chief investment officer and co-founder of Benguela Global Fund Managers.

