IMF urges SA to adopt a more aggressive fiscal plan
Lender says there is a need for a more ambitious strategy to tackle SA’s rising public debt and fiscal deficits
28 November 2024 - 05:00
The IMF has urged SA to adopt a more ambitious fiscal consolidation plan and consider a debt ceiling to stabilise its economy and ensure sustainable growth.
In its 2024 Article IV consultation — a regular economic and policy assessment by the IMF to its member countries — the lender of last resort said there was a need for bolder action to address the country’s rising public debt and fiscal deficits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.