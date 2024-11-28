Food and fuel drive producer prices lower in October
28 November 2024 - 19:34
Declining fuel and food prices saw SA’s producer prices moving into deflationary territory in October as inflation continued its downward trend.
As companies benefit from lower prices, the PPI contraction could contribute to the easing of consumer price inflation in the coming months, with October recording the lowest annual rate of consumer price inflation since June 2020...
