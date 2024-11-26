FNB/BER building confidence index steady at 40 points in fourth quarter
Big contractors are the most optimistic though general mood remains muted
26 November 2024 - 14:12
While the FNB/BER building confidence index held steady at 40 points in the third quarter of 2024, 60% of respondents still said they were dissatisfied with the state of the construction sector.
Still, confidence among main contractors jumped by 10 points to a decade-high 51, fuelled by higher activity, employment growth, and improved profitability, suggesting positive momentum in the sector...
