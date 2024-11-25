How Trump tariffs would hurt SA exports
Car manufacturing set to be one of the most affected sectors
25 November 2024 - 05:00
Allianz Trade, a trade credit insurance unit of German insurance major Allianz, expects SA’s exports to the US to decline by as much as $4bn (R72bn) in 2025/26 should the incoming Donald Trump administration follow through on its tariffs pledge, with car manufacturing set to be one of the most affected sectors.
However, Allianz Trade said SA’s key platinum sector, one of the country’s largest employers, will largely be insulated from the imminent tariffs...
