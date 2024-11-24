ECONOMIC WEEK: AHEAD: Black Friday to highlight consumer demand
Host of important economic data expected to be released this week
24 November 2024 - 15:42
Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which this year is on Thursday November 28, will be a test of how buoyant consumer demand is. Many retail outlets started their Black Friday promotions days, if not weeks, ago.
Tuesday will see a flurry of data releases with the September leading indicator, international tourism, land transport, tourist accommodation, as well as food and beverages all due...
