Economy

Consumers spend R214bn during third quarter

Retail spend barometer shows 4.1% year-on-year growth

BL Premium
24 November 2024 - 18:04
by Nompilo Goba

Consumers spent R214bn on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and technology and durable products in the third quarter of 2024, marking 4.1% year-on-year growth, according to the latest NIQ retail spend barometer.

This increase was driven by steady growth in FMCG sales and a recovery in the technology and durable sector after several stagnant quarters. ..

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.