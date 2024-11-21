Economy

WATCH: What economists say about Reserve Bank’s rate cut

Business Day TV speaks to Johann Els, chief economist at Old Mutual, and Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego

21 November 2024 - 20:43
by Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago at the SA Reserve Bank in Pretoria in September. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The SA Reserve Bank has cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected. For more details on the move, Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual chief economist Johann Els and Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego.

