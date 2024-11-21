Reserve Bank cuts rates for second time since September
The Bank has painted a more optimistic picture of growth, saying it expects a sustained improvement as reforms take effect
21 November 2024 - 15:23
UPDATED 21 November 2024 - 18:44
The Reserve Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, saying it continued to see inflation stabilising near the midpoint of the target range but cautioned the outlook was highly uncertain — pointing to higher electricity prices, difficult global conditions and a weaker rand as upside risks to its inflation forecast.
The interest rate cut, which takes the benchmark repo rate down to 7.75%, was the second since the Bank began cutting rates at its September meeting for the first time since it began to hike interest rates in November 2021...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.