Interest rate cut on the cards as inflation eases
Consumer prices fall below Bank’s midpoint target in October, but economists warn of upside risks
20 November 2024 - 11:00
UPDATED 20 November 2024 - 22:52
The inflation rate fell for a fifth month running in October, reinforcing expectations of another 25 basis point interest rate cut at the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday.
October’s annual consumer price inflation was 2.8%, a sharp drop from September’s 3.8% and the lowest level since June 2020, according to Stats SA data released on Wednesday...
