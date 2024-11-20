Inflation eases for fifth consecutive month
20 November 2024 - 11:00
Inflation eased for a fifth consecutive month in October, to its lowest level since June 2020, boosting expectations that the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) would cut its key rate again on Thursday.
Annual consumer price inflation was recorded at 2.8%, a sharp decline from the 3.8% reported for the previous month. ..
