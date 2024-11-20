Increasing exports should be focus of industrial policy, says think-tank
Centre for Development and Enterprise urges department of trade, industry & competition to overhaul approach
20 November 2024 - 05:00
SA should overhaul its industrial policy to move it away from protectionism and towards a focus on maximising exports.
This would require a new approach to the master plans implemented by the department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) as well as towards tariff-setting and competition policy. ..
