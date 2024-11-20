Gauteng water crisis and construction mafia are big worries for business
With SA’s energy woes having subsided, the water crunch facing Gauteng has been making more headlines
20 November 2024 - 14:02
The water crunch facing SA’s economic hub of Gauteng and the proliferation of construction mafia activities, which have stopped projects to the tune of R63bn over the past five years, are weighing on business sentiment.
The fourth quarter RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI), published on Wednesday, shows that while overall business sentiment is on an upward trajectory, companies are still concerned about logistical bottlenecks and water challenges facing Gauteng...
