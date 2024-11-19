The conference venue of the COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 10 2024. Picture: SEAN GALLUP/GETTY IMAGES
As the conversation on energy transition intensifies at COP29, SA is faced with the stiff challenge of balancing coal’s socio-economic impact with its climate goals. Business Day TV spoke to Wim Diedericks, executive head of operations at Ndalamo Resources, about how SA can navigate its energy transition with sustainability, equity and financial stability in mind.
WATCH: Can SA afford to become less reliant on coal?
Business Day TV speaks to Wim Diedericks, executive head of operations at Ndalamo Resources
