PGMs help mining output surge 4.7%
The biggest contributor in September was a 6.7% increase in platinum group metals output
14 November 2024 - 12:39
UPDATED 14 November 2024 - 23:09
SA’s mining production grew 4.7% year on year in September, a sharp rise from the previous month’s 0.3% increase, which was driven by an uptick in platinum group metals (PGM) and iron ore output.
The biggest contributor was a 6.7% increase in PGM output compared to the same period last year — followed by a 10% increase in iron ore production...
