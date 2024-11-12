Waning car production drags down SA manufacturing
Stats SA data confirms economic headwinds and logistical issues facing export-orientated automotive sector
12 November 2024 - 16:43
SA’s manufacturing production fell an annualised 0.8% in September, according to Stats SA, marking the second consecutive month of underwhelming output.
The motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment sector were the main culprits, falling 18.7% and accounting for 1.7 percentage points of the overall decline. This maintained the downward trend reported in August when industrial production decreased by 1.2% year on year...
