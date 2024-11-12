Improved joblessness rate points to combination of positive factors
12 November 2024 - 11:52
UPDATED 12 November 2024 - 15:38
Economists say the combination of improved sentiment, better electricity production, the formation of a government of national unity (GNU), lower interest rates and an increasing focus on infrastructure development will start to encourage a broader increase in private sector fixed investment and job creation in SA.
This comes after the latest data from Stats SA showed the economy created 294,000 jobs in the third quarter of 2024, improving the unemployment rate to 32.1% from 33.5% during the period...
