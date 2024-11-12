Debt servicing costs leap as cash-strapped consumers turn to unsecured loans
Reserve Bank’s hiking cycle drives borrowing rates on unsecured debt to eight-year high
12 November 2024 - 18:09
Rising reliance on unsecured debt saw cash-strapped SA consumers facing a sharp rise in their debt service burden in the third quarter of this year.
The Reserve Bank’s hiking cycle drove borrowing rates on unsecured debt to an eight-year high, according to DebtBusters’ latest index...
