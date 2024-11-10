Renewable industry imports soar
Investments in the sector accelerated when load-shedding was taking place
10 November 2024 - 19:57
More than R17bn has been spent by SA on importing solar panels, inverters and lithium-ion batteries in the first nine months of this year, deputy minister of energy & electricity Samantha Graham-Maré announced on Friday.
She said in a statement that this brought the total expenditure on renewable energy imports since 2014 to more than R180bn...
