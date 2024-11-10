ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slight optimism about jobs growth
Quarterly labour force survey for the third quarter to be released on Tuesday
10 November 2024 - 18:20
The quarterly labour force survey for the third quarter is due to be released on Tuesday.
The Nedbank Economic Unit said that stable power supply, reduced policy and political uncertainties, and some improvement in global and local economic conditions boosted business confidence over the quarter, which could have resulted in a slight improvement in employment growth...
