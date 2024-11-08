Economy

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Households’ guide to financial resilience post-MTBPS

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bertie Nel, head of financial planning and advice at Momentum

08 November 2024 - 15:03
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bertie Nel. Head of financial planning and advice at Momentum. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Bertie Nel. Head of financial planning and advice at Momentum. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The effect  of the recent medium-term budget policy statement on ordinary South Africans is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bertie Nel, head of financial planning and advice at Momentum. 

Nel says understanding this year’s MTBPS is crucial to managing household finances effectively.

“The MTBPS is a significant economic announcement that outlines the government’s fiscal strategy and sets the scene for the annual budget in February” he says. “It provides essential insights into inflation targets, tax policies, social grant updates, and economic growth projections, all of which impact household finances in real terms.”

Join the discussion: 

With a number of competing economic issues to deal with such as inflation, taxes, interest rates and GDP, Nel says finance minister Enoch Godongwana was able to strike a good balance with the recent mid term budget. 

Although the Treasury forecasts a stable inflation rate of 4.5% over the medium term, Nel highlights that households must still plan for cost-of-living fluctuations. This starts with adjusting budgets and setting up emergency funds to cushion against unexpected expenses, he says. 

The financial planning expert also outlines the pressure that many consumers are under to make ends meet. Recent data showing larger-than-expected withdrawals from retirement funds following the recent implement of the two-pot system. This shows just how much consumers are looking for means to plug current budgetary holes, at the expense of future investment gains. 

Through the discussion, Nel underscores the importance of understanding the MTBPS for effective household financial planning; ongoing consumer pressure in the country; the effect of rising living costs and borrowing costs on decision making; and the importance of financial advice. 

“As we approach the year’s end, families have an opportunity to build stronger financial foundations. By understanding economic realities and how to respond to them, we can all make better financial decisions,” he says. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

WATCH: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Economy
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline

Study says total Black Friday direct retail gains will amount to R22.08bn
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | Ashburton bullish about SA equities

Ashburton's Equity Fund has shifted from being offshore-heavy to SA-focused, now at 100% local equities
Companies
2 weeks ago

Airbnb says it is not driving up Cape Town rental prices

Online marketplace calls for proper regulation in short-term rentals
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Alcohol industry contributes 3.6% to SA’s GDP

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Shamal Ramesar, head of research at the Drinks Federation of SA
Economy
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Change is an evolution, not a revolution, says ...
Economy
2.
Treasury asked to ease up on fiscal austerity
Economy
3.
Corporate confidence drives unexpected credit ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | What exactly is accounting for ...
Economy
5.
Fitch sceptical about medium-term budget forecasts
Economy

Related Articles

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 3

National

PODCAST | FlexClub’s plant to grow pay-as-you-go car subscriptions for SA

Companies / Transport & Tourism

PODCAST | What exactly is accounting for sustainability?

Economy

PODCAST: Government and industry’s efforts to control animal disease spread ...

Opinion

PODCAST | Capitec’s history and growth unpacked

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield - episode 2

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.