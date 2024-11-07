Treasury asked to ease up on fiscal austerity
Michael Sachs, former head of Treasury budget office, says less austerity would lead to more credible outlook
07 November 2024 - 05:00
The National Treasury should implement a less stringent path of austerity than that proposed in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as its plan will have far-reaching effects on service delivery.
This is the view of the head of the Public Economy Project (PEP) at the University of Witwatersrand’s Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, Michael Sachs who previously headed the Treasury’s budget office...
