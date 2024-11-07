Economy

PODCAST | What exactly is accounting for sustainability?

Listen to the second episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

07 November 2024 - 08:48
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/thainoipho
Picture: 123RF/thainoipho

“If we’re serious about creating a sustainable future, then we must get the numbers right and understand how financial practices can help achieve sustainability goals,” says Andile Khumalo, host of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast.

In the second episode of this six-part podcast, which delves into key findings of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, Khumalo unpacks the topic “What exactly is accounting for sustainability?”.

The answer to this question, he says, is critical to understanding how businesses can integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects into their financial decision-making.

Joining Khumalo for this important discussion are Manka Sebastian, Sanlam Properties portfolio manager, and Milton Segal, executive director of Standards at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

Click here to download the 2024 edition now.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

ALSO READ:

PODCAST | How hard-to-abate industries can deliver improved ESG outcomes

SPONSORED | Listen to the first episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Companies
1 week ago

ESG adoption ‘running ahead of regulation’ in both SA and Kenya

SPONSORED | Report finds many listed companies designing ESG strategies of their own accord for purpose-driven impact, and not simply as a tick-box ...
Companies
2 months ago

Investing in a future we all need: highlights of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

SPONSORED | The report examines how listed companies in SA and Kenya are actively enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations
Business
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Treasury asked to ease up on fiscal austerity
Economy
2.
Cost pressures for SA miners ease in the third ...
Economy
3.
SA and Britain to boost trade and defence ...
Economy
4.
Fitch sceptical about medium-term budget forecasts
Economy
5.
Grocery shoppers shift from savings to premium ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.