PODCAST | What exactly is accounting for sustainability?

“If we’re serious about creating a sustainable future, then we must get the numbers right and understand how financial practices can help achieve sustainability goals,” says Andile Khumalo, host of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast.

In the second episode of this six-part podcast, which delves into key findings of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report, Khumalo unpacks the topic “What exactly is accounting for sustainability?”.

The answer to this question, he says, is critical to understanding how businesses can integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects into their financial decision-making.

Joining Khumalo for this important discussion are Manka Sebastian, Sanlam Properties portfolio manager, and Milton Segal, executive director of Standards at the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Listen now: