Cost pressures for SA miners ease in the third quarter
Lower oil prices, a rate cut and strengthening rand see mining input cost inflation ease in September
06 November 2024 - 16:29
Declining oil prices, interest rate cuts and a stronger rand helped slow the rate of input cost inflation for SA mining companies in the third quarter, though the sector still faces persistent cost pressures.
According to Minerals Council SA’s latest index, mining input costs rose by 5% in the three months to end-September, down from a 6.8% increase in the previous quarter and 7% in the same period last year. ..
