SA and Britain to boost trade and defence co-operation

British foreign secretary David Lammy and minister of international relations & co-operation Ronald Lamola in Cape Town, November 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SHELLY CHRISTIANS
SA and Britain agreed to boost trade and defence co-operation, the two countries’ foreign ministers said after meeting on Tuesday.
SA is Britain’s biggest trading partner in Africa and Britain is among the top five destinations for SA exports, which include precious metals, cars and agricultural products.
Bilateral trade totalled about R133bn last year, according to SA Revenue Service data.
“We’ve committed to a UK-South Africa growth plan that will drive economic development and deepen our trade and investment ties,” British foreign secretary David Lammy said, speaking alongside his SA counterpart Ronald Lamola.
Lammy did not give details about the plan, though his office had said it would include a programme to increase the number of agricultural jobs in rural SA, boosting exports to Britain.
British foreign secretary David Lammy and minister of international relations & co-operation Ronald Lamola after signing a statement of common interests, in Cape Town, November 5 2024. Picture: REUTERS/SHELLY CHRISTIANS
Lamola said ahead of the meeting that the countries’ trade and investment relationship had stagnated due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges and needed a “reset”.
“I am pleased that we have reaffirmed the importance and the strength of our bilateral trade and investment relationship,” he said.
On defence, the two countries committed to deepen their co-operation on counter-terrorism and discussed their shared goals for a just energy transition, Lammy said.
Lammy, who is on his first official visit to Africa as foreign secretary, visited Nigeria on Monday where he also agreed to strengthen economic and security ties.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Prince William paid a visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on Tuesday after taking a nature walk with rangers and conservationists at Table Mountain National Park.
The prince is on a four-day trip to SA for the annual awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, which will be held on Wednesday. He will also attend a global wildlife summit and hold other climate-focused engagements.
Video footage shared by Ramaphosa’s office showed William and the president shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries at the start of their meeting.
“The visit is indicative of the strong ties the UK, including the royal family, share with SA, and also another step towards the deepening of the historic ties,” the presidency said.
It said SA was pleased to host this year’s Earthshot Prize awards because it highlighted the affect climate change and environmental degradation have in Africa. Launched in 2020, the prize aims to find innovations to combat climate and other green issues, and awards five winners £1m (R22.6m) each to drive their exceptional projects.
Reuters
