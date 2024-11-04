Grocery shoppers shift from savings to premium purchases
Grocery retail report says this indicates potential turning point in consumer behaviour
04 November 2024 - 05:00
After years of belt-tightening in the face of economic strain, the McKinsey state of grocery retail 2024 SA report says consumers, both in high- and low-income groups, are beginning to show renewed interest in premium products.
According to the report, this trend indicates a potential turning point in consumer behaviour, where the grocery sector has long been pressured by low economic growth, unemployment and high interest rates...
